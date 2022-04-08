SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Bountiful City Police is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run case.

Officers say the vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash was stolen out of Salt Lake City.

The suspect has been captured in a photograph taken by the victim, police say.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses. He appears to be bald with gray-white facial hair.

(Courtesy of Bountiful Police)

Police are asking anyone who may recognize this man to contact authorities at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 22-1005.

“Thanks to the other involved party of the hit and run for snapping a quick picture,” says Bountiful Police.