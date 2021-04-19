Bountiful Police search for theft suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Officers currently searching for a suspect out of Bountiful, Monday.

On April 14, the Bountiful Police Department is on the lookout for a man who is suspected to have stolen from a grocery store around 12 p.m.

“Officer Barrera is trying to identify this theft suspect,” shares the police department.

Based on the video shared by authorities, the man is identified as a Caucasian male, short brown hair, wearing a blue jeans and a read and gray hoodie.

If you know who this is, dial 801-298-6000 or reach the department on social media and reference case #210001015.