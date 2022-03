BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Bountiful Police are searching for a man suspected of committing credit card fraud.

The man was caught on surveillance camera footage exiting a Target store.

(Courtesy of Bountiful Police)

His vehicle is a black SUV and can be seen in the parking lot.

If you recognize this man, please contact the police at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220000639.