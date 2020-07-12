BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bountiful police need help to find suspects in fraud and theft cases.

Detectives say the first case is a man suspected of identity theft and credit card fraud. While the second case involves two people a man and woman suspected of stealing a rare Land Rover Defender.

Courtesy: Bountiful Police Department

Courtesy: Bountiful Police Department

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals pictured is asked to submit a tip at bountifulcitypd.com/tip or call the Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: