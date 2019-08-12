Bountiful police looking for suspects accused of setting off fireworks in park bathroom

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Bountiful are looking for the people responsible for damaging a park bathroom with fireworks.

“We have nice people in Bountiful. We also have nice parks in Bountiful. They are maintained by the nice people of the Parks Department. We also have nice firefighters, South Davis Metro Fire. What unfortunate is when people light large aerial fireworks in the bathrooms of our nice parks, and the nice people there get scared thinking they are hearing gunshots,” a post on the police department’s Facebook page said.

Officials said the vehicle involved was a new silver Ford truck that had furniture in the bed. One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

If you recognize the person in the picture, or the truck and the whole scenario call 801-298-6000. Reference case 190002164.

