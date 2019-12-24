Bountiful Police looking for car burglary suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The bountiful Police Department is looking asking the public to help them find a suspect in a car burglary.

Bountiful Police say in the past 24 hours, they have handled 10 vehicle burglaries and in all the cases the cars were unlocked.

Police are reminding the public to always lock their cars and remove any valuable items from the vehicle.

Vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunity, which means the bad guy is just looking for unlocked vehicles with high valued items such as bags, purses, phones and so on, according to police.

Police are advising the public to be vigilant and protect their belongings.

Anyone with information about the suspect in question is encouraged to call Bountiful police at 801-298-6000.

