Bountiful Police Department looking to hire full-time police officers

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking to finalize their crew with a few more police officers.

The positions available are all full-time.

The general job description includes carrying out duties to enforce law regulations and prevent crimes, control traffic flow, implement traffic regulations, and serve in multiple positions including a Patrol Officer, a Detective, a S.W.A.T Team Officer, etc.

The job requires a high school diploma, the possession or ability to obtain a Utah POST Basic Law Enforcement Officer Certification, and a valid Utah drivers license.

For more information on special requirements or to apply, click here.