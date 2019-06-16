Bountiful Police Department looking for criminal mischief suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for a suspect in a criminal mischief case.

Sunday morning, the department posted on social media, a video of a suspect who “doorbell ditched” a house and then threw a rock and broke a window as he was leaving.

As a general rule, we won’t post doorbell ditcher videos to social media for identification. I’m pretty sure we have your support on that decision.

So make sure you watch this video to the point where he throws the rock and breaks the window. pic.twitter.com/DBdkY7HLAK — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) June 16, 2019

The department says throwing that rock and having it break a window now means the person in this video is facing a criminal mischief charge, which is a class B misdemeanor.

The post goes onto say that Officer Sanborn would like to speak to this suspect and resolve the issues the homeowner is having. The public is asked to call 801-298-6000 or reach out to the police department on social media if they know who this is. The reference case number is 190001622.