Bountiful Police Department looking for criminal mischief suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for a suspect in a criminal mischief case.
Sunday morning, the department posted on social media, a video of a suspect who “doorbell ditched” a house and then threw a rock and broke a window as he was leaving.
The department says throwing that rock and having it break a window now means the person in this video is facing a criminal mischief charge, which is a class B misdemeanor.
The post goes onto say that Officer Sanborn would like to speak to this suspect and resolve the issues the homeowner is having. The public is asked to call 801-298-6000 or reach out to the police department on social media if they know who this is. The reference case number is 190001622.