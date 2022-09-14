BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown.

One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm in Bountiful City limits.

According to the official press release, BPD was dispatched to a parking lot located at 640 South 750 East on Sept. 13 on a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm.

BPD says that the victim, a juvenile told officers that he had found himself in an argument with another boy, “which escalated to a handgun being brandished and fired.”

The suspect allegedly fled the area in an unidentified vehicle. Police say no injuries were reported in regards to this incident.

BPD notes that this investigation remains active, and anybody with further information should contact Bountiful Police Detectives at (801) 298-6000.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bountiful High placed on lockdown, school threat

SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 4:27 PM

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Parents of Bountiful High School (BHS) students received an unnerving email on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a representatives of Davis School District, parents of children attending BHS were notified that the school was placed on a temporarily lockout on Sept. 13 for roughly 20 minutes after police “received a report that a weapon was discharged off school property to the east of campus.”

Though classes continued as normal throughout the day and students were not sent home early, police reportedly stayed nearby and kept a close eye on BHS.

Authorities say that this incident is still under investigation, and ask that anyone with further information contact Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000.