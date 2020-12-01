Bountiful High Braves react to mascot name change

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Tuesday, the Bountiful Highschool community is reacting to the school deciding to change its mascot, The Braves.

Nationwide there is a trend of statues being torn down and buildings being renamed due to racist connotation, that trend is now making its way to Bountiful.

“I don’t care too much about it, we are still bountiful we are still bountiful high, and we can still rally around that whatever our mascot is,” student Lincoln Duryea shares.

But for others the name change means much more.

Grandparent Mary Navanick remembers what is was like growing up Native in Brigham City.

“Derogatory sounds they would make which really is very hurtful,” Navanick says.

Although her grandson has not felt similar discrimination while attending Bountiful High, it is about time the school changes its mascot, she adds.

“When you become a brave that’s a symbol towards native men,” Navanick says. “We have always been taught how important feathers are we don’t use feathers just to use it for decoration we use it because we have either earned it or it symbolizes sacredness to us”.

School administrators say a divided community has put pressure on the school to change its mascot. Now, the Bountiful High class of 2020 will be the final to graduate as Braves.

According to Navanick, the school’s decision helps make up for years of discrimination in the Native Community.



“It is an eye-opener to everybody it shows now that the native people are not going to stand idle any more,” Navanick exclaims.

The school says the student body has two months to submit ideas for a new mascot.

A final decision is expected by February 2021.

Once a new mascot is decided, the Davis School District says it will help fund new paraphernalia for the school.