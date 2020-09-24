Both West Jordan high schools cancel football games amid COVID-19 cases

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Both high schools in West Jordan have announced they have canceled their football games amid COVID-19 cases.

West Jordan High School made the announcement on their school’s football Facebook Page stating both Football games against Olympus on Thursday and Friday have been canceled.

Parents with Copper Hills received a letter indicating more than three of the players had tested positive and therefore their entire team is now on a 14-day quarantine.

As a result, all games involving Copper Hills and Riverton this week and against Jordan High School next week have been canceled.