Booked and charged: Goula Grinch arrested on Christmas Eve

News

by: DeAngelo Vaxter

Posted: / Updated:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pascagoula Police Department announced via Facebook that the Goula Grinch was arrested and charged with Interruption of Merriment and attempted theft of Christmas.

He was booked in and Judge Fondren sentenced him to 39 1/2 years.

“We have a feeling this is not the last we have seen of The Goula Grinch.”

Pascagoula Police Department

