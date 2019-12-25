PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pascagoula Police Department announced via Facebook that the Goula Grinch was arrested and charged with Interruption of Merriment and attempted theft of Christmas.
He was booked in and Judge Fondren sentenced him to 39 1/2 years.
“We have a feeling this is not the last we have seen of The Goula Grinch.”Pascagoula Police Department
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Booked and charged: Goula Grinch arrested on Christmas Eve
- Baby Archie takes over on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card
- Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered
- Despite long odds, migrants with extraordinary stories win asylum cases in US
- Man convicted of triple murder, facing new charges