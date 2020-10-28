Bonneville High moves to online learning due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bonneville High School has announced that it will be switching to an online learning format for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure at the school.

This is the second high school in the Weber School District to make the switch to online learning for two weeks due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from Bonneville High School, 15 or more people connected to the school have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks, with multiple classrooms being affected.

All individuals who have tested positive for the virus have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days, according to a release.

The school closure will begin on Thursday, October 29, and will last until Wednesday, November 11, with students returning to class on Thursday, November 12, the release said. The school will be disinfected and sanitized during the closure.

A release from Bonneville High says, that according to state guidelines, extracurricular activities will continue during this time as long as there are no positive cases among those involved with the programs. The school also stated that there are currently no active cases among the school volleyball and football teams.

“We will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and making any necessary adjustments,” Bonneville High said in a release.

MORE NEWS: