SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A bomb threat that was reported at the University of Utah on Friday morning has been deemed a hoax.

The University of Utah released a statement on the matter saying:

“University Police have declared the area around the Eccles Health Sciences Library (EHSL) and Health Sciences Education Building (HSEB) ALL-CLEAR. The previous emergency situation has been resolved and all buildings in the area are fully operational.”

The bomb threat was originally reported at the Eccles Health Science Library Center on campus early Friday morning around 9:45 a.m.

No suspect details were immediately available, but authorities say the suspect is not a local Utahn.

“University Police are being assisted in this investigation by the FBI and have confirmed the individual lives out of state and has not been in Utah recently,” school officials say.

Officers evacuated the building and were on campus sweeping the library for any potential threats. After investigating, authorities deemed the bomb threat a hoax.

During the incident, campus police officers released a statement saying they had “taken control of the situation” and had deployed bomb-sniffing K-9s in the area.

As graduation ceremonies commence today, police were initially asking everyone to stay away from the building and to remain “vigilant.”

Campus officials say all university buildings have now been cleared and have returned back to normal operations.