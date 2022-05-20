SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will be providing updates on three officer-involved shootings in 2021 on Friday.

Bodycam footage from the incidents will be released and discussed further, with shootings involving the West Valley Police Department on Aug. 7, 2021, the Sandy Police Department on Sept. 8, 2021, and the West Jordan Police Department on Oct. 31, 2021.

In the West Jordan incident, the suspect was shot and hospitalized in critical condition.

In the Sandy incident, a Sandy Police officer was shot along with another bystander.

Footage from all incidents along with a walkthrough discussion can be seen in the video above.