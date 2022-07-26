SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The body of a missing Layton man who was last seen late last week while traveling in Arizona has been found on Tuesday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue confirmed the body of Beau Riddle, 49, has been found in a brush area near where his vehicle was last spotted in Arizona.

Authorities say there are no indications of foul play at this time, although the investigation remains ongoing.

“We want to thank everyone that came out to help locate him, as well as the K-9 Team from Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Helicopter and the Bureau of Land Management Rangers,” authorities say. “Our condolences are with the family. Please respect their privacy during this time.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. No further details have been released at this time.