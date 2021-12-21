Body found inside vehicle off Bangerter Highway in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in a ditch off Bangerter Highway in West Valley City Tuesday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle was found off the side of the roadway on Eastbound Bangerter Highway and the on-ramp to SR-201.

Authorities said the vehicle appears to have been there for a while, but are unsure exactly how long.

No information about the victim has been released. Utah Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.