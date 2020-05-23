Deputies confirm body found in Payson Canyon

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found in Payson Canyon Friday.

Deputies say the body has not yet been identified. No other information about the incident was readily available.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

