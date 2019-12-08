Body found in passenger seat of truck in parking lot, suspect sought

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 31-year old man was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle in a parking lot Saturday.

West Valley Police were reportedly dispatched to a parking lot at 2835 South 2855 West at 6 a.m.

Roxeanne Vainuku with the West Valley Police Department said the man had suffered multiple injuries consistent with homicidal violence.

The man has been identified as Jesus Vasquez and Vainuku said the vehicle in which Vasquez’s body was located belongs to Vasquez.

The vehicle is described as a maroon Nissan Frontier 4-door pick-up truck and police believe the vehicle may have been driven to the location by the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information about this crime or anyone who saw something suspicious in the area where the body was recovered, or saw someone driving the victim’s pick-up truck near that area is encouraged to call West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

