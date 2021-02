SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say a man’s body was found in Zion National Park on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Zion National Park said the body was found as officials were searching for a male hiker that was “overdue” from Thursday.

The body was found below the Angels Landing Hiking Route, officials said.

The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information.