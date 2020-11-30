Bobcats spotted in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Bountiful resident spotted two bobcats in his yard Monday morning.

There are no reports of injuries as a results of the sighting.

Officials say Bobcats can be found in many different habitats throughout Utah, from deserts and forests to swamps and grasslands.

Courtesy: Wild Aware Utah

They are solitary and mainly active at dawn and dusk but can sometimes be seen during the day, officials said.

Officials added that males and females only associate during the breeding season, which typically runs December through April.

Learn tips on avoiding conflicts with bobcats by visiting https://www.wildawareutah.org/wildlife/bobcats/