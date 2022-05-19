SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Live at the Eccles is excited to present the “BOB DYLAN: Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour” this summer.

On June 30 at 8 p.m., Bob Dylan will be debuting his newest, critically-acclaimed album “Rough and Rowdy Ways” at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

As noted by Rolling Stone, “Rough and Rowdy Ways is his first batch of new songs in eight years, and it’s an absolute classic.”

The New York Times deemed the album “arguably his grandest poetic statement yet,” while Pitchfork said, “Six decades into his career, Bob Dylan delivers a gorgeous and meticulous record. It is the rare Dylan album that asks to be understood and comes down to meet its audience.”

Tickets for BOB DYLAN: Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour at the Eccles go on sale HERE starting May 20 at 10 a.m. Act fast, as this event is expected to sell out quickly.