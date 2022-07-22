SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will for about two-and-a-half years in Bluffdale.

Bluffdale Police say the suspect is a 45-year-old man. He has been arrested on three charges including kidnapping/detaining a victim for a substantial time, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful detention.

Police say the victim is a woman who alleges the suspect confiscated her phone and debit cards while preventing her from leaving the house. The woman was held hostage in her primary residence and she did not have another place to live, according to police.

The woman had previously attempted to escape, but says the suspect physically prevented her from leaving. While being held hostage, the victim says the suspect would “regularly punch her, headbutt her, and inflict other physical injuries.”

Arrest documents report in January 2022, the suspect “punched her so hard on her ear that she can still hear ringing and it continues to cause her pain.”

He allegedly kicked her in the wrist around six months later, breaking the bones in that area. The woman alleges she was denied medical treatment for the injury until some time had passed. After undergoing surgery for the breakage, she told police the surgeon operating on her wrist noted the delay in medical treatment “exposed her to the risk of further injury including avascular necrosis.”

Authorities say the suspect has a “violent criminal history” and subjected the victim and children who live in the residence to “fear for their lives being in danger.”

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges and is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.