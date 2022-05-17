BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Students were placed under lockdown in Bluffdale after a student’s social media post showed what appeared to be a gun in their possession on Tuesday.

Students at Summit Academy High School were told to shelter in place as authorities investigated an Instagram post showing a student holding a gun.

The student who allegedly posted the image was pulled from class. After investigating, authorities discovered the gun pictured on the post was an airsoft gun. At this point, police determined there was no active threat to students on campus.

While investigating, police also learned there was another fight reportedly planned to take place among freshman students after school.

Since authorities did not know whether the fight would involve weapons, all students reportedly involved were called out of class and detained. Upon investigating, officers realized the two incidents were not related.

Students remained in lockdown for about 45 minutes and then sheltered in place for another 30 minutes afterward.

School administrators say the incident was a “big disruption” to the school day.

“With current events and things that have happened recently it’s important to take the utmost precaution in a situation like this,” said Michel Clark, Director of Summit Academy. “We really care about our students, we love them, they are a part of our Summit Academy family and we want them to know we will want to always keep them safe then make the right choices to ensure that and so we followed the recommendation of the PD and we really feel it was the right decision to make.”