Blue Mass held in honor of public safety officials

News
Posted: / Updated:

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The annual Blue Mass at St. John the Baptist church took place in Draper Sunday.

The service is designed to honor law enforcement, firefighters and first responders. Law enforcement from Salt Lake City, Sandy, UHP, Unified Police, and the attorney’s general office were all in attendance.

A special prayer was offered for those who attended. The prayer thanked the men and women who put their lives on the line each and every day.

A moment of silence was also held for “Hondo” the K9 who was killed in the line of duty during a fugitive chase in Salt Lake City last week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Decorated war hero speaks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decorated war hero speaks"

Police: Henrico man meets up with dating app matches, then robs them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Henrico man meets up with dating app matches, then robs them"

Meet Meligha Garfield: Director of The University of Utah's first Black Cultural Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Meligha Garfield: Director of The University of Utah's first Black Cultural Center"

VB college student $18,000 further in debt due to ‘typo’ in scholarship letter

Thumbnail for the video titled "VB college student $18,000 further in debt due to ‘typo’ in scholarship letter"

Divorce attorney pays for marriages on Valentine's day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Divorce attorney pays for marriages on Valentine's day"

Iconic Olympic cauldron relocated from Rice-Eccles Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Olympic cauldron relocated from Rice-Eccles Stadium"
More Video News

Don't Miss