Blue Mass held in honor of public safety officials

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The annual Blue Mass at St. John the Baptist church took place in Draper Sunday.

The service is designed to honor law enforcement, firefighters and first responders. Law enforcement from Salt Lake City, Sandy, UHP, Unified Police, and the attorney’s general office were all in attendance.

A special prayer was offered for those who attended. The prayer thanked the men and women who put their lives on the line each and every day.





A moment of silence was also held for “Hondo” the K9 who was killed in the line of duty during a fugitive chase in Salt Lake City last week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: