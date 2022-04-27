KLONDIKE BLUFFS, Utah (ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced the finalized rules of the Klondike Bluffs area as well as the opening of a new campground.

The established rules of the Klondike Bluffs area limit camping to designated areas, require the use of a portable or established toilet for human waste, and bans wood cutting and collecting.

“These changes will improve visitor experiences and recreation opportunities in the Klondike Bluffs area while protecting the natural and cultural resources that make it an exciting place to visit,” said BLM Moab Field Manager Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt. “We are grateful to those who provided input and to our partners who helped make the new campground a reality.”

The new North Klondike Campground is located off of gravel road 143 which crosses State Route 191, 22 miles north of Moab. Visitors are advised to follow the signs for North Klondike Bluffs.

The new campground includes 25 individual campsites and two group sites. Recreational vehicles, trailers, tents, and passenger vehicles are allowed on campsites to provide easy access to hiking and mountain biking trails.

To reserve a campsite at North Klondike Campground, click here.