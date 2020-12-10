BLM considering developing new trails along Wasatch Front; seek public input

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake Field Office is considering new hiking, mountain biking, e-biking, and equestrian trails along the Wasatch Front and is asking the public for input.

The potential trails would be near developing communities along the Wasatch Front in the Lake Mountains in Utah County, the North Oquirrh Management Area in Tooele County, and Rose and Yellow Fork Canyons in Salt Lake County. The BLM says that if new trails are implemented, the proposal would increase recreation opportunities and improve public land access.

“The BLM recognizes the benefits of increasing recreation opportunities in our metropolitan areas and improving access to public lands,” says BLM Salt Lake Field Manager Jessica Wade. “Our goal is to provide our partners with opportunities to develop new hiking, mountain biking, e-biking, and equestrian trails that will benefit Utah’s growing population in this region.”

The BLM proposes up to 25 miles of new, single-track trail within Lake Mountains, 15 miles within the North Oquirrh Management Area, and 15 miles of trails within Rose and Yellow Fork Canyons. The new trails would be developed by the BLM or by an authorized local government agency.

Existing trails or motorized routes in the area would be incorporated into new trail networks, left as is, or reclaimed. If new trails are developed, the BLM says they are considering parking areas with restrooms, kiosks, and signage along the trails.

Interested members of the public, local governments, tribal members, organizations, and other stakeholders are encouraged to provide comments. All comments must be submitted the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://bit.ly/3iiWTR6 by Jan. 8. 2021.