SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land Management is asking for visitors planning to travel to public parks to be safe and responsible ahead of the Memorial Weekend.

They suggest visitors “follow state and local public health guidance, come prepared, be flexible,

and respect other users as well as natural and cultural resources on public lands.”

The BLM stated in a press release they provide great opportunities for visitors to enjoy America’s open spaces – and to reflect on the sacrifices made by the United States Armed Services veterans who died serving our country.

“This Memorial Day, please take time to remember and honor those men and women who gave

their lives to protect our nation and the values we hold dear,” said BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs William Perry Pendley. “And if you do choose to get outside on

your public lands with friends and family over the weekend, please do so responsibly and safely,”

The BLM has shared the following recreation tips:

Stay home if you don’t feel well or have recently been sick.

Follow guidance from local and state authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Avoid heavily used or crowded trails, parking areas, and sites and seek dispersed recreation opportunities in your local area. Have a backup plan to avoid crowded high-use areas. If you find an area to be crowded, turn around.

Check with local offices for current conditions, including closures and changes in service, before visiting popular areas and visit blm.gov for operating status updates.

Practice social distancing. Be considerate of others enjoying the outdoors by giving them as much space as possible in parking lots, at trailheads, and out on public lands.

Help prevent human-caused wildfires. Completely extinguish campfires by using the “drown, stir and feel” method. Don’t park on dry grass and ensure tow chains aren’t dragging and tow straps are secured. Observe fire danger restrictions on BLM lands designated as high-risk early in this fire season. Follow fireworks restrictions and target shooting requirements at all times.

Avoid unnecessary risks while recreating to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.

Bring supplies for sanitation with you and pack out your trash. Facilities, including bathrooms and visitor centers may not be open or available for in-person contact.

Following guidance from the White House, CDC, and state and local public health authorities, we are increasing access and services to BLM-managed public lands, offices and facilities in a phased approach based on regional, state, and local conditions. Before visiting BLM lands, offices and facilities, please check the appropriate website to determine its operating status and current conditions, or contact your local BLM office.

Updates about the overall BLM response to COVID-19 are posted at

https://www.blm.gov/alert/coronavirus-advisory. Operating status updates for BLM Utah can be

found at https://www.blm.gov/alert/utah-operations.