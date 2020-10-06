San Juan County Sheriff looking for 50-year-old man last seen 3 weeks ago

Photo Courtesy Blanding Police

BLANDING, Utah (ABC4 News) – San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man last seen 3 weeks ago.

According to a post on the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, Carlos David Henry was last seen on Sept. 18. His vehicle was found abandoned at Valley of the God’s near Mexican Hat and Gooseneck’s State Park in Utah.

Deputies said search efforts have been unsuccessful.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 435-587-2237.

Image may contain: 2 people, text that says 'MISSING PERSON Age: 50 Carlos David Henry Height: 5'7 Weight: 175 Ibs. Last known location: Blanding, -September 18, 2020. His vehicle was reported, abandoned, at Valley of the God's, near Mexican Hat and Goosenecks State Park in Utah. Search efforts for Mr. Henry nave not been successful. Please contact 435-587-2237 if you have any information on this individual's whereabouts.'
