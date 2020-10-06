San Juan County Sheriff looking for 50-year-old man last seen 3 weeks ago

BLANDING, Utah (ABC4 News) – San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man last seen 3 weeks ago.

According to a post on the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, Carlos David Henry was last seen on Sept. 18. His vehicle was found abandoned at Valley of the God’s near Mexican Hat and Gooseneck’s State Park in Utah.

Deputies said search efforts have been unsuccessful.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 435-587-2237.