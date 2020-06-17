Students at BYU-Idaho petition for a diversity and inclusion office at the university

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – After a BYU-Idaho department shared a “distasteful” post about racism, some students are calling for change.

The BYU-Idaho College of Performing and Visual Arts reportedly created a “distasteful” post about racism on its Facebook page, and some students have created a petition to establish a Diversity and Inclusion Office at the university.

The students spearheading the petition said they reached out to the department but were told that the department did not approve the post and they are not sure who created the post on their Facebook page.

BYU-Idaho did not approve the post either, according to the students who started the petition.

In the petition, the students call the post “an argument weaponizing the violence against the early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints against Black Americans.”

The part of the Facebook post that petitioners say was the last straw for them stated, “Why am I telling you this? Because I know however oppressed you feel, no matter if your skin color, religion, background, or heritage…..YOU CAN RISE ABOVE. You can take your situation and either drown in it or use it.”

The petition goes on to list some of the experiences black or African American students have endured while at BYU-Idaho that make them feel unwelcome or unsafe at the school.

The petition is calling on the university to “establish a Diversity and Inclusion Office and also establish a Multicultural Student Services Office that allows all students to have their needs met.”

So far, the petition has garnered over 2,300 signatures of a goal of 2,500 signatures.

ABC4 reached out to the University about the petition but have not recieved a response yet.

Learn more about the petition and what it entails.

