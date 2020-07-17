Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Park City, police ask for help identifying suspects

PARK CITY (ABC4 News) The Black Lives Matter street mural in Park was vandalized last week, now the Park City Police Department is asking for help to find out the identities of suspects who may have been involved. Photos of persons of interest have emerged. The crime is considered criminal mischief.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News: The police department is seeking information on unknown suspects in connection to a criminal mischief.

The Criminal mischief occurred on Main Street in Old Town Park City during the early morning hours of Wednesday July 8th 2020.

The suspects used a large quantity of gray paint to paint over a mural that was sanctioned my Park City to celebrate and showcase social equity over the 4th of July weekend.

Vague Video Surveillance may have captured persons of interest in the area at the time that the crime occurred.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Park City Police Department’s Tip a Cop line at 435-615-5555

Or at the department’s website.