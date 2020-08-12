Bingham vs. Weber football game canceled after three players test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bingham-Weber high school football game set for this Friday has been canceled after three Bingham players tested positive for COVID-19.

Sandy Riesgraf with the Jordan School District confirmed the cancellation Wednesday. Friday would have been the first game of the season between the two schools.

“Everybody is really disappointed”, said Bingham High Football coach Dave Peck.

The coach Told ABC4 that two of the positive tests are brothers and the other is a close friend.

Principals from both schools talked and decided it was in the best interest of both schools to play it safe.





The Utah high school football season is set to kick off on Thursday with Herriman taking on Davis, and a full slate of games is scheduled for Friday.

Last month, a member of Herriman’s staff tested positive for the virus.

Defending 6A state champion Corner Canyon High will be aiming for its third straight title.

Bingham High school had planned to konly seat capacity at 25% for Friday’s game along with other measures to keep fans safe.

Officials say the whole teams has been tested for he virus and so far nobdy is symptomatic, including the players who tested positive. The team is expected to get test results by Monday.