SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Good4Utah)- The Bingham High School Minerettes drill team are once again national champions.

The winning team just got home from the competition in Orlando, Florida where they were crowned the National Grand Champions—that means they were the best team of any size in the entire competition.

The Minerettes have now won the competition five years in a row.

Watch the champions perform in their Year End Showcase on Wednesday, March 16th at 7 p.m. in the Bingham High School Gym.