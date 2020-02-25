Bill requiring universal background checks shot down at Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A bill that would require background checks for people buying firearms from a private citizen failed and was voted out of the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee.

House Bill 109, Universal Background Checks for Firearm Purchasers, drew large crowds from people on both sides of the controversial bill.

House Minority Leader and bill sponsor Rep. Brian King says even though the bill did not pass committee he says it’s a positive step that a firearm reform bill made it that far.

