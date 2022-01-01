Biggest sources of immigrants to Salt Lake City

(STACKER) – Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Salt Lake City come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Salt Lake City as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
50. Uruguay
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 318
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 46,635
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #88 most common country of origin
49. Ethiopia
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 321
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
48. Greece
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 322
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
47. Ukraine
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 333
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
46. France
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 337
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
45. Congo
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 359
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 30,496
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #106 most common country of origin
44. Hong Kong
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 387
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin
43. Dominican Republic
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 416
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
42. Czechoslovakia (includes Czech Republic and Slovakia)
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 436
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 66,818
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #76 most common country of origin
41. Afghanistan
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 478
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 101,548
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #59 most common country of origin
40. Spain
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 495
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin
39. Bolivia
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 515
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 78,927
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #72 most common country of origin
37 (tie). Indonesia
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 548
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin
37 (tie). Australia
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 548
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin
36. Poland
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 559
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
35. Burma
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 574
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
34. Cuba
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 591
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
33. Cambodia
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 750
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin
32. Japan
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 767
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
31. Taiwan
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 778
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
30. Sudan
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 818
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 46,716
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #87 most common country of origin
29. Thailand
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 892
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
28. Netherlands
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 894
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin
27. Ecuador
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 905
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
26. Russia
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 917
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
25. Pakistan
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 969
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
24. Honduras
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,029
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
23. Laos
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,150
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
22. Chile
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,226
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 98,945
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #61 most common country of origin
21. Iran
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,249
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
20. Nepal
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,311
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
19. Iraq
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,346
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
18. Somalia
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,447
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin
17. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,482
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
16. Argentina
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,671
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
15. Germany
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,238
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
14. Guatemala
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
13. United Kingdom
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,523
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
12. South Korea
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,532
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
11. Colombia
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,678
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
10. Brazil
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,768
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
9. Venezuela
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,067
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
8. Philippines
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,114
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
7. Peru
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,146
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
6. El Salvador
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,445
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
5. Canada
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,758
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
4. China
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,909
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
3. Vietnam
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 5,183
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
2. India
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 6,359
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
1. Mexico
Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Number of residents: 55,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 37.0%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin