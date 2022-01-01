Biggest sources of immigrants to Salt Lake City



(STACKER) – Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Salt Lake City come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Salt Lake City as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

50. Uruguay

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 318

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

Number of residents: 46,635

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

#88 most common country of origin

49. Ethiopia

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 321

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

Number of residents: 249,777

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

#34 most common country of origin

48. Greece

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 322

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

Number of residents: 129,765

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

#51 most common country of origin

47. Ukraine

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 333

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

Number of residents: 345,250

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

#28 most common country of origin

46. France

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 337

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

Number of residents: 181,554

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

#41 most common country of origin

45. Congo

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 359

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

Number of residents: 30,496

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

#106 most common country of origin

44. Hong Kong

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 387

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

Number of residents: 231,275

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

#36 most common country of origin

43. Dominican Republic

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 416

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

Number of residents: 1,118,147

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

#8 most common country of origin

42. Czechoslovakia (includes Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 436

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

Number of residents: 66,818

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#76 most common country of origin

41. Afghanistan

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 478

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

Number of residents: 101,548

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#59 most common country of origin

40. Spain

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 495

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

Number of residents: 115,113

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

#55 most common country of origin

39. Bolivia

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 515

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

Number of residents: 78,927

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#72 most common country of origin

37 (tie). Indonesia

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 548

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

Number of residents: 96,229

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#62 most common country of origin

37 (tie). Australia

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 548

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

Number of residents: 92,483

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#64 most common country of origin

36. Poland

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 559

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

Number of residents: 410,841

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

#21 most common country of origin

35. Burma

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 574

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

Number of residents: 147,573

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

#47 most common country of origin

34. Cuba

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 591

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

Number of residents: 1,289,875

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

#7 most common country of origin

33. Cambodia

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 750

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

Number of residents: 151,066

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

#46 most common country of origin

32. Japan

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 767

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

Number of residents: 345,140

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

#29 most common country of origin

31. Taiwan

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 778

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

Number of residents: 381,098

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

#24 most common country of origin

30. Sudan

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 818

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

Number of residents: 46,716

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

#87 most common country of origin

29. Thailand

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 892

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

Number of residents: 255,345

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

#32 most common country of origin

28. Netherlands

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 894

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

Number of residents: 85,161

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#69 most common country of origin

27. Ecuador

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 905

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

Number of residents: 438,474

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

#19 most common country of origin

26. Russia

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 917

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

Number of residents: 391,641

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

#22 most common country of origin

25. Pakistan

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 969

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

Number of residents: 376,127

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

#25 most common country of origin

24. Honduras

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,029

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

Number of residents: 651,123

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

#16 most common country of origin

23. Laos

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,150

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National

Number of residents: 181,546

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

#42 most common country of origin

22. Chile

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,226

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National

Number of residents: 98,945

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#61 most common country of origin

21. Iran

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,249

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National

Number of residents: 382,260

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

#23 most common country of origin

20. Nepal

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,311

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

Number of residents: 140,904

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

#49 most common country of origin

19. Iraq

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,346

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

Number of residents: 225,038

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

#38 most common country of origin

18. Somalia

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,447

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

Number of residents: 98,966

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#60 most common country of origin

17. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,482

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

Number of residents: 103,938

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#57 most common country of origin

16. Argentina

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,671

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National

Number of residents: 194,435

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

#39 most common country of origin

15. Germany

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 2,238

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National

Number of residents: 560,368

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

#17 most common country of origin

14. Guatemala

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 2,380

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National

Number of residents: 979,098

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

#10 most common country of origin

13. United Kingdom

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 2,523

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National

Number of residents: 698,612

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

#14 most common country of origin

12. South Korea

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 2,532

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National

Number of residents: 1,044,634

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

#9 most common country of origin

11. Colombia

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 2,678

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National

Number of residents: 761,374

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

#12 most common country of origin

10. Brazil

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 2,768

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National

Number of residents: 433,479

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

#20 most common country of origin

9. Venezuela

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 3,067

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National

Number of residents: 349,720

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

#27 most common country of origin

8. Philippines

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 3,114

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National

Number of residents: 1,983,939

Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

#4 most common country of origin

7. Peru

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 3,146

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National

Number of residents: 451,076

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

#18 most common country of origin

6. El Salvador

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 3,445

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National

Number of residents: 1,381,008

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

#5 most common country of origin

5. Canada

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 3,758

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National

Number of residents: 808,566

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

#11 most common country of origin

4. China

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 4,909

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%

National

Number of residents: 2,162,395

Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

#3 most common country of origin

3. Vietnam

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 5,183

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National

Number of residents: 1,336,988

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

#6 most common country of origin

2. India

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 6,359

Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%

National

Number of residents: 2,561,906

Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

#2 most common country of origin

1. Mexico

Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Number of residents: 55,041

Percent of foreign born residents: 37.0%

National