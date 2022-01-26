Biden announces nomination of Trina Higgins as U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah

(ABC4) – As of Jan. 26, President Biden has announced the nomination of Trina Higgins to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, following the recommendations of Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney.

In a comment regarding the President’s statement, Senator Lee, who worked alongside Higgins in the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, “In our interactions, she always proved herself to be a dedicated, disciplined prosecutor. Her integrity and commitment will serve the people of Utah well in her new role as she continues to uphold the rule of law.”

Senator Romney had only pleasant words for the decision as well, saying, “I have full confidence that Trina will serve Utah and our country with honor and integrity, and I look forward to supporting her nomination when it comes before the Senate.”

Higgins is a respected graduate of the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law and has a history of serving as a U.S. Attorney in the District of Utah in 2002, where she has held numerous positions including Special Counsel to Litigative Programs, Violent Crime Section Chief, and Tribal Liaison.