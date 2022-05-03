SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist has been killed after an auto-ped crash involving a semi-truck crash in Spanish Fork on Tuesday.

Spanish Fork Police says the victim is a 49-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police say the fatal crash happened near the area of Canyon Creek Parkway and Highway 6 in Spanish Fork around 11:31 a.m. The semi-truck driver is a 63-year-old man. His identity has also not been released at this time.

Officers say the fatal crash happened when a semi-truck was making a right-hand turn from 1000 North towards the eastern direction along Highway 6.

At that same time, police say the victim was riding his bicycle on a crosswalk traveling from north to south when he ran into the rear tires of the semi-truck. Officers say the impact knocked the man off his bike and he was run over by the semi-truck trailer’s wheels.

When police arrived at the scene, the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital when he died due to his injuries.

Police say the semi-truck driver was not injured during the crash and has remained cooperative throughout the investigation.

Traffic is being restricted near the accident scene as investigators are tending to the area.