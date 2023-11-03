SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A bicyclist was critically hurt Friday evening after he was struck by a car in northern Utah.

The Kaysville Fire Department said the collision happened around 5:25 p.m. near 1200 South Main Street in Kaysville, which is about 20 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Emergency responders found the bicyclist unresponsive in the road. Local police identified the victim as a man around 70 years old.

A University of Utah AirMed helicopter flew the bicyclist to a nearby trauma center for treatment. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said there is no evidence the driver was impaired.

Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians on Utah roads.

Safety officials have urged drivers to be vigilant, especially in the morning and evening hours.