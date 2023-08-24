GOOD THINGS UTAH — ABC fan favorite Will Trent returns in Karen Slaughter’s ‘After that Night.’ GTU Host Surae Chinn interviewed the author about her latest installment in her bestselling Will Trent series that went on sale this week. The book franchise is now a hit on ABC with more than 37 million viewers have already tuned into the series.

Karin Slaughter is one of the world’s most popular storytellers, and the author of more than twenty instant New York Times bestselling novels. An internationally bestselling author, she is published in 120 countries with more than 40 million copies sold across the globe. She’s also the founder of the Save the Libraries project — a nonprofit organization established to support libraries and library programming. Her novel Pieces of Her debuted at #1 on Netflix, worldwide, as an original series in 2022 and further projects are currently in development for film/TV.

You can buy ‘After That Night’ where ever books are sold.