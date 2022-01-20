

(STACKER) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Utah using rankings from Niche.

Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in Utah.

#25. Salt Lake Center for Science Education

– Location: Salt Lake City

– Enrollment: 390 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#24. Ridgeline High School

– School district: Cache County School District

– Enrollment: 1,628 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#23. Highland High School

– School district: Salt Lake School District

– Enrollment: 1,822 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#22. Orem High School

– School district: Alpine School District

– Enrollment: 1,263 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#21. Woods Cross High School

– School district: Davis School District

– Enrollment: 1,507 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#20. Olympus High School

– School district: Granite School District

– Enrollment: 1,568 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#19. Lone Peak High School

– School district: Alpine School District

– Enrollment: 2,463 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#18. DSU SUCCESS Academy

– School district: Success Academy

– Enrollment: 229 (57:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#17. Timpview High School

– School district: Provo City School District

– Enrollment: 2,279 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#16. Bountiful High School

– School district: Davis School District

– Enrollment: 1,422 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#15. SUU Success Academy

– School district: Success Academy

– Enrollment: 200 (32:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#14. West High School

– School district: Salt Lake School District

– Enrollment: 2,831 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#13. Viewmont High School

– School district: Davis School District

– Enrollment: 1,444 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#12. Timpanogos High School

– School district: Alpine School District

– Enrollment: 1,442 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#11. Davis High School

– School district: Davis School District

– Enrollment: 2,117 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#10. Corner Canyon High School

– School district: Canyons School District

– Enrollment: 2,137 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#9. InTech Collegiate Academy

– Location: North Logan

– Enrollment: 199 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#8. Park City High School

– School district: Park City School District

– Enrollment: 1,280 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#7. Skyline High School

– School district: Granite School District

– Enrollment: 2,107 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#6. Academy for Math, Engineering & Science (AMES)

– Location: Salt Lake City

– Enrollment: 483 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. Beehive Science & Technology Academy (BSTA)

– Location: Sandy

– Enrollment: 315 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Itineris Early College High School

– Location: West Jordan

– Enrollment: 407 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Utah County Academy of Sciences (UCAS)

– Location: Orem

– Enrollment: 637 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. No. Ut. Academy for Math Engineering & Science

– School district: Northern Utah Academy For Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)

– Enrollment: 727 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy

– Location: Lindon

– Enrollment: 634 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+