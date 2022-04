(ABC4) – Make sure to keep your eyes on the sky this month as we look at the best sky events happening for April.

April 16 – A full illuminated Moon will be in the sky this night. Traditionally referred to as a Pink Moon for the month of April because of its correspondence with early springtime blooms

April 16-22 – Meteor showers are expected to cross the night skies. Make sure you’re in a clear location away from city lights.

April 25 – for those waking up early, you’ll be able to spot Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, and the moon all in the morning sky at the same time. Make sure to look to the eastern horizon.

April 29- Planet Mercury will make its way into the western sky just after sunset.

April 30- A partial solar eclipse. Unfortunately, those in North America won’t be able to see it.