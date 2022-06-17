SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) is partnering with Smith’s Marketplace and Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection to host a BFAS pet food drive on June 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Smith’s market located at 876 East 800 South.

Residents of Salt Lake and its surrounding areas are encouraged to drop by Smith’s this Saturday to support pets in need, though BFAS notes that online donations can be made as well if you’re unable to attend the in-person event.

All donations will go towards the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City, an organization on a mission to aid local pet owners who are struggling financially.

Along with donations made by attendees, Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection will be donating 500 pounds of Trisha Yearwood Dog Food and Smith’s will be matching that donation with gift cards.

BFAS notes that radio station Z104 will be at the event and participants will have the opportunity to enter to win a year’s supply of Trisha Yearwood Pet Food at no cost.

In 2021, BFAS reports that they distributed over 110,000 pounds of pet food in Salt Lake City. This year, they aim to surpass that amount with the help of community members.