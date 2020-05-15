SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Best Friends in Utah is offering to waive all adoption fees on all cats four months and older this Saturday and Sunday during their virtual cat adoption event.

Best Friends said they will feature many of the “amazing cats” they have available for adoption and will honor waived adoption fees on all applications or inquiries received between May 16-17.

You can tune in to their Facebook Event page to meet some of the cats in need of homes.

Since Best Friends Lifesaving Center closed on March 18, they have placed nearly 900 animals in foster homes, many coming from the 20 shelters across the state of Utah, as well as their sanctuary in Kanab. Almost 500 of those animals in foster have been adopted.

Photos and video of some of the adoptable cats can be found at: Best Friends in Utah Foster Pet Showcase.

You can view all the cats up for adoption at: https://utah.bestfriends.org/get-involved/adopt/pets?field_animal_species_tid_selective=3098

Link to adoption application: https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/BSLC/Cat