SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week Best Friends in Salt Lake City is hosting spring kitten showers on March 25 and March 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their Lifesaving Center located at 20054 S 1100 E.

These events will feature adoption opportunities, games, refreshments, and informational opportunities about how to help save lives this kitten season.

For those of you who don’t know, kitten season, when a plethora of kittens flood shelters and rescue organizations, falls annually every spring, stretching from May to November when the majority of unspayed female cats have most of their kittens.

Best Friends of SLC generally helps between 1,500 and 2,000 or more kittens each year.

The organization is getting a head start this spring before it literally starts raining cats and kittens with their national kitten shower campaign encouraging Utahns to sign up to foster the tiny felines, let residents know their help is needed, and recruit, educate, and train fosters.

“With kitten season right around the corner, we are asking everyone nationwide to raise their hands to help,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “Whether you’re looking to post the ultimate cute on social media, need a daily dose of fun and silliness, or simply want to save lives and provide a kitten with a happy and healthy future, you can sign up to become a foster family today.”

Sadly, Best Friends has found that newborn kittens are among the most at-risk animals entering shelters. According to data, two cats are killed in shelters for every one dog. In 2020, nearly 347,000 cats and dogs combined were killed in shelters across America, with cats and kittens making up roughly 70% of that number.

To learn more about the upcoming kitten showers, click here.