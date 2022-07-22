SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In honor of National Pet Adoption Weekend from July 22 to July 24, Best Friends Animal Society, along with over 550 shelters and rescue partners from across the nation, are coming together for the launch of an adoption campaign shining a light on the current crisis in animal shelters to encourage more people to adopt a pet this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugarhouse located at 2005 South 1100 East is waiving the adoption fee on all pets, reminding us that they need us now more than ever. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Additionally, there are 23 Utah partner shelters and rescue groups participating in the adoption campaign. Best Friends says that Salt Lake County Animal Services is offering $5 adoption fees for large and small dogs, cats, kittens, and guinea pigs from July 22 to 23.

According to Best Friends, data has shown that U.S. shelters saw an 8.1% increase in animal intakes in 2021 alone. Many shelters could not keep up with the surge of intakes and have exceeded their capacities as a result.

“Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The summer months, and July in particular, is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America so we really encourage anyone who’s looking for a pet to adopt now.”

Along with shelters in Utah, adoption fees will be waived this weekend at Best Friends locations throughout Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Arkansas.

To learn more about Best Friends and how to adopt, click here.