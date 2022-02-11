Best Friends Animal Society announces Puppy Bowl commercial to promote kitten adoptions

KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – Best Friends Animal Society is a national animal welfare organization headquartered in Kanab, Utah, on a mission to end the killing of dogs and cats in U.S. shelters by 2025.

This month, the organization will team up with Caesars Sportsbook and Halle Berry to produce a Puppy Bowl commercial that will air nationally on Animal Planet.

According to a press release, the 30-second commercial will showcase Halle Berry alongside adoptable kittens from Best Friends inviting viewers to “foster a kitten.”

“It was special working with kittens and I’m so glad that we could support such a good cause while making a fun spot with Caesar’s,” Halle Berry said.

The feature will kick off a nationwide campaign that Best Friends will promote throughout the upcoming months encouraging people to foster a kitten during “kitten season,” which is the period during the warmer months when shelters experience an overwhelming influx of kittens.

Of the nearly 347,000 dogs and cats that are killed in animal shelters annually, almost 70 percent of them are cats and kittens.

“We are excited that the millions of Americans tuning into the Puppy Bowl will see a kitten from Best Friends Animal Society and learn about the plight of these adorable pets who can’t find permanent, loving homes,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “With kitten season right around the corner, we are asking everyone nationwide to raise their hands to help. Whether you’re looking to post the ultimate cute on social media, need a daily dose of fun and silliness, or simply want to save lives and provide a kitten with a happy and healthy future, you can sign up to become a foster family today.”

To find a Best Friends shelter near you that’s preparing its foster network, click here.