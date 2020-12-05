‘Best-case scenario,’ local pilot makes last-second landing on I-80

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. (ABC4) — The pilot of a Cessna 172 successfully landed the plane on I-80 after reporting engine failure by matching the speed of surrounding traffic and then, with the help of his pilot, pushed the plane to a ditch near Jeremy Ranch.

As we initially reported there were no injuries to the pilot and his passenger. Once the plane landed, both men pushed it to safety.

State Trooper Alex Agin said the young pilot made the call he had engine failure around 7 o’clock Saturday evening. Agin said this was a first in his career, but he called the situation a “best-case scenario.”

According to multiple flight tracking websites, the single-engine plane took off from Idaho Falls and seemed to make its way to Provo. It arrived in Idaho Falls Saturday morning from Provo.

“Accidents happen,” said Trp. Agin. “Luckily this is the best-case scenario for what happened this evening. It was reported by the pilot he was able to match the speed of surrounding traffic and hover above the traffic and enough people were paying attention luckily that traffic actually blocked off and he was able to find an opening.”

Agin said the two passengers are Utahns and are having their mechanics pick up this plane Sunday evening.