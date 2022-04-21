LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – As springtime is in full bloom, there’s no better time than to grab a loved one and enjoy the wonderful sights and fragrances of the season.

Returning again this year is a beloved Utah tradition — The annual Tulip Festival in Lehi.

Running from April 8 through May 7, the festival will be hosted at Thanksgiving Point in partnership with Utah Community Credit Union.

Ashton Garden will be blossoming with robust tulips imported directly from Holland. Generally known as one of the best tulip festivals in the nation, the event will be an unforgettable experience whether it’s your first time or your 50th.

Visitors can enjoy free guided Garden Walk tours with a docent every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advance reservations are required.

For an additional price, guests can dive into the flowers with fun add-on experiences including the “Ultimate Spring Flower Tour” and an “Electric Golf Cart Tour.”

If you don’t want to miss any of the offered sights, grabbing an “Explorer Pass” will grant you admission into all five venues (Museum of Natural Curiosity, Farm Country, Museum of Ancient Life, Ashton Gardens, and Butterfly Biosphere) for one day. Adults are $38 and children (ages 3-12) are $29 and children ages 2 and under are free.

“Celebrate spring with a general admission ticket, or make your experience unforgettable with one of our curated packages,” event officials say. “This month-long festival is the perfect way to experience the beauty and wonders of the natural world.”

Tulip Festival Ticket information and prices:

Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Off-Peak Days:

Thanksgiving Point members receive FREE admission!

Adult: $24

Child (ages 3-12): $17

Youth (ages 13-24): $19

Senior (65+): $21

Peak Days: (Fridays and Saturdays):

Thanksgiving Point members: $12

Adult: $29

Child (ages 3-12): $22

Youth (ages 13-24): $24

Senior (65+): $26

Address: Ashton Gardens — 3900 N. Garden Drive Lehi, Utah 84043

To check out more information about the festival including hours, package details and more, click here or call (801) 437-4884.