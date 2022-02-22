Beloved Hogle Zoo gorilla passes away

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An iconic member of Utah’s Hogle Zoo has passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo says Jo Ray K, a beloved, elderly female western lowland gorilla, has died after her health declined significantly.

Jo Ray K was 44 years old. The typical life expectancy for her species in the wild is around 35 years old.

(Courtesy of Utah’s Hogle Zoo)

(Courtesy of Utah’s Hogle Zoo)

(Courtesy of Utah’s Hogle Zoo)

As Jo Ray K grew older, she developed chronic conditions such as dental disease, decreased mobility, weakness and confusion. Hogle Zoo’s Director of Animal Health, Dr. Erika Crook, made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.

Zoo officials say Jo Ray K leaves behind a lasting legacy as the matriarch of her troop. She is survived by her 18-year-old daughter, Jabali and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Georgia.

The gorilla’s care team will never forget her “spunky and sassy personality” that captured the hearts of zookeepers and guests alike.

“Jo Ray K was truly an ambassador for her species in the wild,” says Erin Jones, Director of Animal Care. “She will always be recognized, honored and remembered as Queen Jo.”

“Jo Ray K kept us on our toes as we strived to provide her excellent care,” says Dr. Crook. “The staff assisted her through the steady decline until it was time to peacefully say goodbye.”

Zoo representatives say Jo Ray K will participate in AZA’s Great Ape Neuroscience Project whose goal is to study brain-related disorders in great apes.

Habitat loss, illegal poaching and mining for coltan continue to threaten the survival of many African wildlife including gorillas.

To learn more about or to donate to gorilla conservation efforts partnered with the Hogle Zoo, check out these organizations: