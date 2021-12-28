How snowplow crews prepare for winter storms

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – With icy and slick roads throughout portions of the state, ​snowplows crews spent most of Tuesday making sure highways and city roads are clear for drivers.



Monday evenings snow squall produced a snowy and slushy journey across a portion of the state and snowplow crews were tasked with making sure the roads are in drivable conditions.

Ryan Rivera, team lead for Salt Lake County public works says many crews were out early last night throughout the county getting residential and city streets prepped for the fresh powder​.



Rivera says the crews are designated sections of the county to plow by salting the roads and laying down solution to help eliminate slick ​conditions. When a storm progresses, and more snow accumulates crew members go through residential neighborhoods several times throughout the day.

Rivera who handles parts of the East Millcreek bench, says to make sure roads are cleared efficiently, routine maintenance is required on their snowplows as keeping the roads plowed comes with its share of wear and tear on their trucks.



“If we don’t get the 4-wheel driver rigs fixed, then ​we’re in a 2-wheel drive and up on bench it’s not a good deal” says Rivera.



​The trucks are needed for laying down salt and pushing road snow aside to help residents navigate conditions as they try to get around.



Rivera says ​one-way residents can help crews is by making sure their car isn’t on the streets as it makes it difficult to get a plow through.



“It’s best if they do need to park on the street is parking on the same side as other vehicles” says Rivera. Not only does having vehicles being on the street keep plow crews from doing their job, one wrong move and the blade on the plow truck could leave a significant scratch on your car.



Another thing to keep in mind Rivera says is to make sure residents aren’t pushing any snow back into the street with a snow blower or shovel, as it has the potential to create more dangerous conditions when the snow turns into ice.

Rivera says crews do their best to get the areas cleared as early as possible before residents start to drive on it, “once people start driving on the snow, it makes it even harder to get up” Rivera tells ABC4.



As crews go back through their respective areas making sure everything is nice and clear, Rivera says they’re always working ahead to prepare for the next storm, like making enough salt is on hand.